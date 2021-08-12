Stevie Wonder, Common team for cancer fundraising TV special

AP National News

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder and Common will perform together for the seventh Stand Up to Cancer telethon. Matthew McConaughey, Chandra Wilson and Jennifer Garner are among the celebrities helping to raise money for research. Brittany Howard also will perform on the hourlong special on Saturday, Aug. 21. Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and husband-and-wife Ken Jeong and Tran Ho are the hosts. The event, which is held every other year, will be carried simultaneously and commercial-free on 60-plus U.S. and Canadian broadcast, cable and streaming outlets. That includes the ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC networks. Families who have been affected by cancer will share their stories on the special.