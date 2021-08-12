UN reports `significant progress’ toward Somalia elections

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Somalia is reporting “significant progress” in implementing an agreement between the federal government and regional states aimed at holding long-delayed national elections. But James Swan said greater efforts are needed to ensure electoral security in light of the ongoing threat from the al-Shabab extremist group. He told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that following the May 27 agreement Prime Minister Husein Roble “has demonstrated strong leadership and initiative in moving the process forward” and has been holding regular meetings with leaders of the regional states on key issues.