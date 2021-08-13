Cyprus: Climate change, rural decline boost wildfire risk

AP National News

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ environment minister says the disappearance of rural communities in combination with climate change could make wildfires — like those seen in many Mediterranean countries this summer — more frequent in the future. Costas Kadis said that, as more people continue to abandon villages, land that was cultivated is being taken over by wild growth. As a result, that land ceases to be a natural impediment to the spread of fire. The minister told the Associated Press Friday that this problem is compounded by climate change which is “now unquestionable on a global scale.” He said the east Mediterranean is considered a “global climate change hot spot” where biodiversity and forest ecosystems are “intensely negatively impacted.”