Minneapolis police to curb stops for minor traffic violators

AP National News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police will no longer stop motorists for minor traffic violations, such as expired tabs or an air freshener hanging from the mirror. Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo in an internal memo says the change comes after examining how officers can better utilize time and resources. Critics have long said low-level traffic stops contribute to racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Mayor Jacob Frey says police will continue to stop motorists for offenses that are a threat to public safety, such as reckless driving or speeding. His 2022 budget proposes adding 150 officers to a force that has fallen far below its authorized strength.