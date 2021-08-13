The Latest: Pakistan urges Afghan leaders to talk to Taliban

AP National News

Pakistan’s national security adviser is urging Afghan leaders to try to quickly reach a politically negotiated settlement with the Taliban to avoid further violence in Afghanistan. The adviser made the appeal while speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Friday. He stressed that the fall of city after city to the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan underscores the need to expedite the peace process. Pakistan has held considerable influence over the Taliban and has in the past succeeded in pressuring them to the negotiating table. The adviser said that if the Taliban and Afghan leaders “sit down, they will be able to come out with some sort of settlement.”