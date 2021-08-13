Skip to Content
AP National News
By
New
Published 11:27 AM

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writers

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection. Government advisers on Friday grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration has ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. These patients have been clamoring for months for better protection, some of them traveling across state lines or lying to get another dose.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content