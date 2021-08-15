Malaysian PM resigns after failing to get majority support

AP National News

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has resigned less than 18 months in power, apologizing for his shortcomings but blaming those he said were “hungry for power.” Muhyiddin says he hoped to stay on until the coronavirus vaccination program is completed and the economy has recovered, but conceded that he had lost majority support to govern. The king ruled out new elections because of the pandemic and appointed him as caretaker prime minister until a successor is found. Muhyidddin’s departure plunges the country into a new crisis amid a worsening COVID-19 surge. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.