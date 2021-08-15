Forest fire forces Russia to evacuate 830 from summer camp

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say over 830 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in the southern Urals because of a forest fire raging just half a mile away. A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the Bashkortostan republic, 730 miles east of Moscow. Firefighters are battling the blaze that prompted the evacuation. Bashkortostan on Sunday was among five Russian regions most affected by the wildfires. Overall, 246 fires were raging Sunday in Russia across 4.4 million hectares (10.8 million acres), with Yakutia in northeastern Siberia accounting for the vast majority of them.