China blames US over Afghanistan, but says will work with it

BEIJING (AP) — China says it’s willing to hold talks with the U.S. to promote a “soft landing” in Afghanistan, while heavily criticizing Washington and again demanding that the Biden administration halt its attacks on China. A Foreign Ministry statement said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, blamed what he called America’s “hasty” military withdrawal for the chaos accompanying the Talibain’s seizure of power in Afghanistan. China shares a narrow border with Afghanistan and has shown a willingness to engage with the Taliban, inviting leaders to a meeting with Wang in the Chinese city of Tianjin last month.