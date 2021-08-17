Germany: 1 dead, 1 missing after flood brings down bridge

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Rescue teams have recovered the body of a woman from the water and are still searching for one more person who was swept off a bridge by sudden floods in Bavaria. German authorities said Tuesday eight other people were rescued uninjured from the floods. Heavy, sudden rains on Monday afternoon turned a creek in the Valley of Hell near the town of Grainau into floods which tore down a wooden bridge sweeping two people into the water. The other people were caught by the water or cut off from their paths by the flood elsewhere in the steep valley. More than 160 helpers and helicopters have been involved in the rescue missions.