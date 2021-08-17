Poland tells EU it will shut disciplinary chamber for judges

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has told the European Union that it will shut down a chamber at its Supreme Court devoted to disciplining judges, an issue that has been at the center of a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels. The Polish government said Tuesday it sent a letter to the European Commission on Monday, the deadline Warsaw faced for informing the EU’s executive body of how it would proceed with the Disciplinary Chamber. The EU’s top court previously said that the chamber undermines judicial independence and contravenes EU law. The European Commission had given Poland until Monday to heed the injunction, or face financial sanctions.