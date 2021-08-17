US factory production rebounds at fastest pace in 4 months

AP National News

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in 4 months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still confronting major supply chain problems. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that manufacturing output increased 1.4% in July following a decline of 0.3% in June. It was the best showing for factory output since a 3.4% gain in March. Overall, industrial production _ which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining _ posted a 0.9% increase, the best performance since a 2.8% surge in March.