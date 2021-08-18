Maltese businessman indicted for journalist’s 2017 murder

AP National News

By KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND

Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s attorney general has indicted a leading Maltese businessman in connection with the 2017 murder of an investigative journalist on the island nation. Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed when a car bomb blew up as she drove near her home. After a long process of compiling evidence and witness testimony, the indictment was filed on Wednesday against Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman who investigators believe masterminded the killing. Yorgen has pleaded not guilty to charges of alleged complicity in the murder. No trial date has been set yet.