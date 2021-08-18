New Mexico school shooting suspect to remain in custody

AP National News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old New Mexico boy accused of shooting and killing a classmate will remain in custody pending trial. A Children’s Court judge agreed with prosecutors Tuesday and ordered the boy to remain at the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center. He’s charged with an open count of murder and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises. The shooting happened during the lunch hour Friday at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque. Police have said the victim was trying to protect another boy who was being bullied. The suspect’s lawyer raised issues of the boy’s competency, saying he needs counseling and treatment for mental health issues.