Southern California officials declare water supply alert

AP National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A major Southern California water agency has declared a water supply alert for the first time in seven years and is asking residents to voluntarily conserve. The Los Angeles Times reports that the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California took the step Tuesday hoping to lessen the need for more severe actions such as reducing water supplies to member agencies. The move comes a day after U.S. officials declared the first-ever water shortage for the Colorado River, which is a key source of water for Southern California. Many of the state’s counties are already under a state of drought emergency.