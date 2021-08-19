German on trial for killing 5, injuring 18 in car rampage

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — A 51-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany for a vehicle rampage that killed five people in the western city of Trier last year. The defendant stands charged with five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder for intentionally driving at pedestrians in a busy shopping area. Those killed included a father and his 9-week-old child, and three women. German news agency dpa on Thursday quoted a prosecutor as saying the driver intended to kill as many people as possible. The German news agency said the defendant declined to testify at the start of the trial in the Trier regional court. A verdict is expected next year.