Landlords look for an exit amid federal eviction moratorium

AP National News

By MICHAEL CASEY and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Landlords are fuming over the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a new eviction moratorium lasting until Oct. 3. Smaller landlords say they have suffered financially due to various state, local and federal moratoriums in place since last year. Many are falling behind on their bills and racking up debt, while others are selling off properties or holding off on renting to new tenants. The trends, they argue, could make things harder for low-income families, who could find fewer units available and landlords less willing to rent to those who weren’t able to pay rent during the moratorium.