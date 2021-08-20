Ex-employee: R. Kelly lived in ‘Twilight Zone’ he controlled

AP National News

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One of R. Kelly’s former employees says the singer lived in a “Twilight Zone” where he called all the shots, including when visitors could leave or order takeout food. Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial Friday to describe the inner-workings of Kelly’s home. The testimony bolstered the government’s contention that he created an environment where girls and women faced strict rules that gave them little choice but to submit to the singer’s sexual whims. He’s denied any wrongdoing.