Haitian quake victims rush shipments, loot food and supplies

AP National News

By EVENS SANONS and MATÍAS DELACROIX

Associated Press

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians left hungry and homeless by a devastating earthquake are rushing relief shipment trucks and in some cases looting desperately needed supplies. People stole foam mattresses and food Friday in the small, hard-hit port city of Les Cayes. In the town of Vye Terre, men climbed onto the back of a half-open container truck and pulled out sacks of food that others then carried away. The attacks on relief shipments illustrate the rising frustration of those left homeless and with no food after the Aug. 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake. The quake killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes.