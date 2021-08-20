Some governors use federal virus aid to expand school choice

AP National News

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

Some Republican governors are using federal pandemic assistance to promote school choice programs, including charter schools and vouchers for private schools. The money comes with few strings attached, and it lets them sidestep legislative approval. In Tennessee, the governor used some of the money to help launch new charter schools that will not open until at least next year. In Oklahoma, it helped pay private school tuition for some lower-income students so they wouldn’t have to change schools. Arizona’s governor is using a separate pot of money to create private school grants. Critics say the money is needed more in traditional public schools.