G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

AP National News

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, the leaders of the world’s seven major industrialized democracies met at the height of summer on England’s southeast coast. It was a happy occasion: the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcomed appearance of President Joe Biden and his “America is back” message. On Tuesday, those same seven leaders will meet again in virtual format confronted by a resurgence in the pandemic, more dire news on climate change and — most immediately and perhaps importantly — Afghanistan.