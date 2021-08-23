US authorities warn against flying drones over national lab

AP National News

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Drone pilots, beware. Authorities at one of the nation’s top nuclear weapons laboratories issued a warning Monday that airspace over Los Alamos National Laboratory is off limits. As the birthplace of the atomic bomb, the lab has reported that recent unauthorized drone flights have been detected in restricted airspace in the area. Officials said if you fly a drone over the lab, you likely will lose it. The lab has a system for intercepting any unauthorized flights, but officials would not release any details about how the system works, citing security protocols. They also would not say how many unauthorized flights have occurred in recent months.