Gorilla at Albuquerque zoo euthanized because of infection

AP National News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque’s municipal zoo says a 48-year-old female gorilla has died after being stricken by a bacterial infection. ABQ BioPark Zoo officials say Huerfanita was euthanized Saturday once it became clear she wasn’t going to recover from a digestive tract infection after being treated with medications. The 48-year-old western lowland gorilla had the same type of infection that killed a male siamang, a type of gibbon, at the zoo earlier this month. The infection was first discovered at the zoo in early August in a male gorilla. Zoo Director Stephanie Stowell said Huerfanita was beloved at the zoo and that staff were devastated by her death.