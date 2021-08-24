Oklahoma man charged in assault on AP photographer on Jan. 6

AP National News

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Oklahoma man seen on video pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested. Benjamen Scott Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma, is the second person to be charged with attacking photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters that day. Burlew is accused of yelling at, grabbing, dragging and ultimately pushing Minchillo over a low stone wall on the Capitol grounds. Burlew’s attorney didn’t respond to requests to comment Tuesday on the allegations against his client. Last month, Alan William Byerly of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, was arrested on charges of assaulting Minchillo and police officers during the riot.