51 evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Uganda at US request

AP National News

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government says 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in the East African country at the request of the United States. Authorities said in a statement that the group was transported to Uganda on a chartered flight and arrived early Wednesday. It said they included men, women and children. No further details were immediately given on the identities of the evacuees. Ugandan officials said last week the country will shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.