Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

AP National News

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker embarks on a Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia with some definite advantages after filing papers to run Tuesday. He’s a famous former football player eagerly supported by former President Donald Trump. But Walker also faces questions, about his political ability and what voters will make of his troubled personal history. Walker must beat other Republicans to win the GOP nomination to challenge Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. If Walker emerges from the Republican primary, the Senate contest would feature two Black men vying for a seat in the heart of the Deep South.