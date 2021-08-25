Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

AP National News

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official says Poland has ended its evacuations from Afghanistan. It is one of the first Western countries to halt operations helping people flee the Taliban takeover as a full American withdrawal looms. President Joe Biden has declared that he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S. pullout, ramping up pressure on the already risky airlift from Kabul to get out as many people as possible in the coming days. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee. A Polish official said Wednesday that a group of people taken from Kabul who are now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland.