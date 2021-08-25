Tanzania says 5 dead in gun battle near French Embassy

AP National News

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president says five people are dead, including three police officers, after a gun battle with an armed man near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam. It is not immediately clear whether the shootout in the heavily guarded diplomatic area was a terror attack. Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia. The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city, Tanzania’s commercial hub.