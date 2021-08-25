Skip to Content
Published 6:03 AM

Tanzania says 5 dead in gun battle near French Embassy

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president says five people are dead, including three police officers, after a gun battle with an armed man near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam. It is not immediately clear whether the shootout in the heavily guarded diplomatic area was a terror attack. Inspector general of police Simon Sirro told reporters the armed man was a foreigner and police believe he was from Somalia. The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city, Tanzania’s commercial hub.

Associated Press

