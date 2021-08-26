Danish government intervenes to end nurses’ strike over pay

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Parliament is expected to end a nurses’ strike by implementing a previously rejected pay proposal. The move would be a rare intervention in a country with a labor market model that calls for employers and unions to agree on work conditions through collective bargaining. The compromise proposal from the Social Democratic government would end the strike that started in mid-June on Saturday. It would give Danish nurses a 5% salary increase over three years, which are terms they rejected in March. Nurses who work for the agency that manages Denmark’s health care system say they have been underpaid for years.