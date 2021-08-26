Mexico: help for US on migrants “can’t go on forever”

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has again sidestepped questions about reinstating the U.S. “Remain in Mexico” policy. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that Mexico will continue helping the United States on immigration. But he noted “it can’t go on forever,” and said attention must turn to development in Central America so people don’t have to emigrate. Mexico is not legally bound to accept the U.S. policy of sending asylum seekers back across the border to wait for hearings on their claims. Mexico allowed non-Mexicans to be sent back under the administration of Donald Trump, but Mexican officials haven’t said if they will allow it to resume.