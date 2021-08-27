Akis Tsochadzopoulos, once prominent Greek politician, dies

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Akis Tsochadzopoulos, a once prominent Greek socialist politician who held nearly a dozen ministerial positions over two decades but later fell from grace, was convicted and imprisoned in one of Greece’s highest profile corruption trials, has died, the successor to his former party has confirmed. He was 82. Tsochadzopoulos had been suffering from severe health problems for several years, particularly after his conviction in 2013. Greece’s state broadcaster ERT said the former minister died in a hospital in Piraeus, the port of Athens, from organ failure and sepsis.