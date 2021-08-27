Report: Afghan staff details left behind at UK Kabul embassy

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s defense chief is promising to investigate a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff members and job applicants left behind at the abandoned British embassy in Kabul. Times of London reporter Anthony Loyd said he found the papers scattered on the ground as he toured Kabul’s abandoned diplomatic district with a Taliban escort this week. He says the documents included the name and address of a senior embassy staff member, contact details for other employees and the details of people applying to be interpreters. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday of the unsecured documents “Clearly, it’s not good enough” and “We’ll find out and get to the bottom of it.”