Spain reports 4 dead migrants as 5 boats head to Canaries

MADRID (AP) — Spanish maritime rescue services say they have saved 27 migrants in a boat trying to reach the Canary Islands, but they also found four bodies on board. The craft was one of five small vessels carrying a total of 166 migrants, mostly men from sub-Saharan Africa, making their way to the Spanish islands off northwest Africa over Thursday and Friday. The voyage from Africa to the Canary Islands by migrants attempting to reach European soil is one of the deadliest migration routes. Hundreds die every year at sea, often on small, frail craft.