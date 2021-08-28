Evacuee: World has ‘abandoned’ Afghanistan’s new generation

AP National News

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Until last week, journalist Shabeer Ahmadi was busy covering the news in Afghanistan. But after a hasty and excruciating decision to leave for an uncertain future in Spain, he’s helplessly glued to news feeds on his cellphone, following every twist in the dramatic end of the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul. The 29-year-old journalist and nine close relatives managed to board a plane at Kabul’s airport and are now going through the lengthy asylum process in a northern Spanish city. But the future of family members and thousands of other Afghans who haven’t been able to escape is now the focus of his energy and fears.