Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. He’s an ally of former President Donald Trump who’s spread conspiracy theories about last year’s election. The software does everything from designing ballots to configuring voting machines and tallying results. Security expert say the software copies are like blueprints that can expose vulnerabilities in the system.