Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

By KEVIN MCGILL and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened into a major hurricane early Sunday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, which makes it a Category 3 hurricane. Ida is centered 105 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 185 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana. It is traveling northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. The hurricane is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge, heavy rain and strong winds to the Gulf Coast on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.