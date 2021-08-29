Tropical Storm Nora facing, after leaving 1 dead, 7 missing

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora is dropping heavy rains along the Gulf of California after weakening from a hurricane that set off floods and landslides on Mexico’s Pacific coast, caused havoc in Puerta Vallarta and left at least one dead and seven missing. Nora weakened from a Category 1 hurricane at midday Sunday after making a brief land passage just inland from the Mazatlan resort area and then moving back over water and entering the narrow gulf. Though it was barely a tropical storm by late Sunday, forecasters warned that its heavy rains still posed a danger for areas along the gulf. Nora is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday night, but forecasters say moisture from the storm could bring heavy rains by midweek to the U.S. Southwest and central Rockies.