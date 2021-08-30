Flood-ravaged Tennessee community braces for Ida remnants

AP National News

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emergency workers and volunteers in rural Tennessee are pushing to clean up as much debris as possible from recent deadly flooding before the remnants of Hurricane Ida threatened to interrupt recovery efforts with another dousing. The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency on Monday noted the possibility of localized flooding overnight and through Tuesday in Waverly and other areas hit hard by the Aug. 21 flooding. Authorities encouraged people to pick up tarps to covered their damaged property before the rain hits. The agency also said the Waverly Department of Public Safety is monitoring the weather and will go into affected neighborhoods to announce should evacuations become necessary.