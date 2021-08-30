Montana State University receives $101M donation for nursing

AP National News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University said Monday that the founders of an insurance company are donating $101 million to its nursing school. School officials said the donation is the largest gift to a university nursing program in U.S. history and will help the state deal with a shortage of nurses. The donation comes from billionaire insurance company founders Mark and Robyn Jones and will go to new buildings, to fund scholarships and an endowment to increase pay for five professors. MSU aims to increase the number of four-year nursing students who graduate each year to 400 by 2030 and add to the ranks of nurse practitioners.