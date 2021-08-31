Chicago officer on desk duty after struggle with Black woman

AP National News

CHICAGO (AP) — A white Chicago police officer has been placed on administrative duty as the city’s police oversight agency investigates his struggle with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park. The department says Police Superintendent David Brown on Monday directed that the officer be placed on paid desk duty. Attorneys for the woman allege the encounter became violent and was an “obvious case of racial profiling.” A video widely shared on social media shows Nikkita Brown and her dog apparently walking away from the officer before she turns and stops with her phone in her hand. The officer appears to reach for her phone and then grabs her, and she can be heard yelling, “Let go!” as she struggles to break free.