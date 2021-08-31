Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

AP National News

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies tight and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are glimmers of hope in some hotspots. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a few hours of running out of oxygen because they needed an emergency transfer for a patient on high-flow oxygen. But there are signs of optimism in some parts of the country. Cases and hospitalizations are dropping in some of the worst-off states.