Saudi TV: Drone attack on airport wounds 8, damages plane

AP National News

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state TV says that a bomb-laden drone has targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane. It’s the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war in Yemen. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the second such strike on Abha in 24 hours. The earlier attack caused no casualties. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-backed Shiite rebels in Yemen did not elaborate on the attack or provide details about the casualties, beyond saying that its forces had “intercepted” the explosive drone. There was no immediate comment from the rebels.