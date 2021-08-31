Social Security and Medicare funds remain under pressure

AP National News

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARTIN CRUTSINGER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security and Medicare, the government’s two biggest benefit programs, remain under intense financial pressure with the retirement of millions of baby boomers and a devastating pandemic putting increased pressures on the two programs’ finances. A report from the programs’ trustees released Tuesday moved up by one year the date for the depletion of Social Security’s reserves. It now projects Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2034 instead of 2035. Medicare is still expected to exhaust its reserves in 2026, the same date as estimated last year.