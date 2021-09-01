Arizona Senate releases more records of 2020 election review

AP National News

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A slew of communications between Arizona GOP lawmakers and their representatives overseeing a review of the 2020 election and party activists has been released under a court order obtained by a watchdog group that is fighting for transparency in the Senate’s recount of 2020 election results. Lawyers representing the Republican-controlled Senate released the text messages and emals late Tuesday. They include messages from a top campaign official for former President Donald Trump asking where to send $175,000 to help pay for the Senate’s partisan recount.