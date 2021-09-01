Flash floods, storms hit parts of Spain

AP National News

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Flash floods have swept cars down streets in a seaside town in northeastern Spain as other parts of the country were hit by overnight storms. A downpour Wednesday quickly overwhelmed the Catalan town of Alcanar. Neighbors watched as waters swept up cars and carried them down streets toward the Mediterranean. Most of mainland Spain is under alert for heavy rains. Madrid and other areas of central Spain saw heavy rains and mild flooding during the night caused by storms that produced over 9,000 lighting strikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.