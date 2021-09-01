India locks down Kashmir after top separatist leader’s death

AP National News

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities have cracked down on public movement and imposed a near-total communications blackout in disputed Kashmir after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader and emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi. Geelani died late Wednesday at age 92. His son Naseem Geelani told The Associated Press that authorities quietly buried his father under harsh restrictions and would not allow his burial at the main martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar. The Press Trust of India reported that officials disallowed any mass funeral in anticipation of anti-India protests. Geelani spearheaded Kashmir’s movement for the right to self-determination and wanted the disputed Kashmir region to be merged with Pakistan.