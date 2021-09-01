Wisconsin man enters not guilty plea in dismemberment case

AP National News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents. Chandler Halderson, of Windsor, did not speak during Wednesday’s brief hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland. The 23-year-old remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bond. Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information on kidnapped or missing persons in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that trial will likely be set for January.