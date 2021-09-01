Woman charged with assaulting attendant on San Diego flight

AP National News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California woman who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the face and grabbed her hair has been charged with assault in federal court. Vyvianna M. Quinonez was also charged Wednesday with interfering with a flight crew. She is scheduled to appear in court in San Diego on Sept. 17. Prosecutors say the attendant on the Southwest Airlines plane lost two teeth and suffered other injuries to her face on the May 23 flight from Sacramento, California, to San Diego. Quinonez told authorities she acted in self-defense.