West Virginia cash-for-worker program seeks more applicants

AP National News

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to West Virginia has welcomed its first round of new residents, and more people can now apply. The public-private program says 53 newcomers are getting settled in to the northern college town of Morgantown. The window is now open for the second phase, with out-of-staters applying to live in Lewisburg. The program leverages one of West Virginia’s most appealing assets, natural beauty known as “almost heaven,” to reverse an exodus of people. The 2020 census found that West Virginia lost more of its residents than any other state in the past decade.