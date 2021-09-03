Police kill alleged kidnapper outside Wisconsin Walmart

AP National News

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) — Police have killed a man outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man and led officers on a high-speed chase. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and police in Franklin and Oak Creek issued a joint statement saying deputies and officers shot the man Friday morning. The statement said the incident began Friday when the man kidnapped another man in Milwaukee. They visited the Walmart in Franklin, where the kidnapping victim told store personnel to call police. Officers converged on the area and chased the suspect at speeds approaching 110 mph before he crashed. The statement said he got out of the vehicle with a gun and officers opened fire.